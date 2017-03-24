MetroLink shooting suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson tweeted Friday a 19-year-old was in custody in connection with a shooting that left one man dead near Busch Stadium.

No other information was immediately given.

A 19-year old male suspect is in custody in connection with the Metrolink homicide. Good police work by all. The investigation continues. — Chief Sam Dotson (@ChiefSLMPD) March 24, 2017

Original story follows:

St. Louis police said they identified all six persons of interest wanted in connection with a shooting at the Busch Stadium MetroLink platform.

Surveillance photos released Wednesday, taken inside a MetroLink train car, show four males and two females that homicide investigators believe could be connected to the fatal shooting of 57-year-old Mac Payne.

According to police, Payne was the innocent victim of a random act of violence when he was shot in the head while standing on the MetroLink platform around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say six MetroLink passengers pistol whipped and tried to rob a father and son of personal property. A violent altercation broke out, during which a single shot was fired.

The suspects got off the MetroLink and fled the scene.

Within hours of releasing surveillance photos of persons of interest in the case, police say they have all been identified.

No word yet on any charges in the case. An investigation is ongoing.

