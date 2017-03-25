2 suspects charged in MetroLink shooting

(L-R) Warren Whitehead, 21; Marvin Burt, 19 were both arrested and charged in connection with a MetroLink shooting that left one mand dead. (Photo: St. Louis PD)

ST. LOUIS - Two suspects have been charged in connection with a MetroLink shooting that left one man dead.

The St. Louis Prosectuing Attorney's Office issued warrants for Warren Whitehead, 21, and Marvin Burt, 19.

Whitehead was charged with Felony Murder, 2nd Degree Robbery and Armed Criminal Action. His bond is set at $750,000 cash-only. Burt was charged with Felony Murder, 1st Degree Attempted Robbery, 2nd Degree Assault and three counts of Armed Criminal Action. His bond is set at $750,000 cash-only.

(L-R) Warren Whitehead, 21; Marvin Burt, 19 were both arrested and charged in connection with a MetroLink shooting that left one mand dead. (Photo: St. Louis PD)

Original story follows:

St. Louis police said they identified all six persons of interest wanted in connection with a shooting at the Busch Stadium MetroLink platform.

Surveillance photos released Wednesday, taken inside a MetroLink train car, show four males and two females that homicide investigators believe could be connected to the fatal shooting of 57-year-old Mac Payne.

According to police, Payne was the innocent victim of a random act of violence when he was shot in the head while standing on the MetroLink platform around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say six MetroLink passengers pistol whipped and tried to rob a father and son of personal property. A violent altercation broke out, during which a single shot was fired.

The suspects got off the MetroLink and fled the scene.

© 2017 KSDK-TV