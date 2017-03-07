Surveillance shows carjackers forcing man into dumpster

A screengrab of the YouTube video posted by the St. Louis Metro PD showing carjackers forcing a victim into a dumpster. (Photo: YouTube screengrab, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Police are looking for two men seen on security footage forcing a man into a dumpster before driving off in his car.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said the carjacking happened on the 2700 block of McNair Avenue in south St. Louis in the early morning hours of Feb. 13. The video describes the men and shows one of them armed with a handgun.

The car was recovered two days later on the 6100 block of Alaska Avenue.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call police.

