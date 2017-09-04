Suspect in custody after fatal Glen Carbon shooting

Police Generic (Photo: Getty images, Custom)

GLEN CARBON, ILL. - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Glen Carbon over the weekend.

Police responded to the 100 block of Hillcrest Drive where a 43-year-old man was found shot multiple times. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

No other details have been released.

