Suspect in custody after fatal Glen Carbon shooting

KSDK 2:15 PM. CDT September 04, 2017

GLEN CARBON, ILL. - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Glen Carbon over the weekend.

Police responded to the 100 block of Hillcrest Drive where a 43-year-old man was found shot multiple times. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
No other details have been released.

