Suspect in custody following quadruple shooting in north county

Keith Isabell | Photo: St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A suspect is in custody following a quadruple shooting in north county over the weekend.

St. Louis County issued charges against Keith Isabell, 20, of St. Louis for one count of first degree murder and one count of armed criminal action in the death of 24-year-old Evan Robinson.

Police were called to the 12300 block of Bellefontaine Road for a call of a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the hospital and three others were injured during the shooting.

Isabell is being held without a bond.

