Suspect killed by accomplice after ransacking home in Fenton

FENTON, MO. - The Major Case Squad was activated to investigate a homicide at the Chancellor Farms Mobile Home Park early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 700 block of Chancellor Lane at 4:17 a.m. after a man was found dead.

Further investigation revealed the homeowner came home and confronted the suspects, that’s when they ran out of the home and one of the suspects fired at the homeowner, but hit his accomplice.

Ramone Thomas, 26, was pronounced dead after he was transported to the hospital.

Out of six suspects, a warrant has been issued against Raymond Seay for second-degree murder and second-degree burglary. His bond has been set at $50,000 cash-only.

Four other suspects are in custody, but it's unclear who fired the shot that killed Thomas. More charges are expected on Thursday.

Police are still looking for one suspect.

The homeowner was not injured.

© 2017 KSDK-TV