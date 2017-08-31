Police: Man in stable condition after officer-involved shooting

Police near the scene of an officer involved shooting on the 3800 block of Moffitt. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - One man is in custody and another is in stable condition in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened on the 3800 block of Maffitt at around 4:45 Thursday afternoon. They said a man who fled a stolen vehicle and pointed a gun at an officer was shot in the upper torso. In a press conference, Interim police chief Lawrence O'Toole said the man was in stable, guarded condition at the hospital.

O'Toole said officers saw a stolen vehicle with stolen license plates Thursday afternoon. The officers used spike strips to deflate the tires of the car, but the car continued to flee.Police said two men eventually exited the car after it came to a stop on the 3800 block of Maffitt and fled on foot.

O'Toole said one of the suspects then pointed a gun an officer. O'Toole said the officer, fearing for his life, fired multiple shots. O'Toole said the suspect was shot in the upper torso but said he did not know how many times the man was shot.

The second suspect was taken into custody.

The officer, O'Toole said, was taken to the hospital with an apparent knee injury, but he was not shot. He has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. He is a 39-year-old man with 10 years of service.

The investigation is ongoing.

