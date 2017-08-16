Suspect sought after shooting, armed robbery at Collinsville gas station

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Police in Collinsville are searching for an armed robbery suspect after a gas station employee was shot Tuesday night.

According to police, a man with a blue bandana covering his face entered the Exxon Gas Station at 810 South Morrison Drive around 10:30 p.m. and announced a robbery. The suspect then shot the 36-year-old store employee and fled the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

K9 officers were used to search for the suspect, but he is still at large.

The suspect is described as a black male and was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, a black ball cap, and had a blue bandana covering his face. Surveillance photos are not available at this time.

Police say the store employee was transported to the hospital in critical, but stable, condition.

