Suspect tries to hit police car during chase

ST. LOUIS - A police chase ended with a crash in St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say it all started with a burglary in Hazelwood.

The chase continued into the city of St. Louis, where the suspect crashed at Union and Bircher. Police said the driver attempted to hit the officer's car during the pursuit.

Officers arrested two men at the scene of the crash. Both were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed in the case yet.