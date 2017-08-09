Suspect wanted for string of Walgreens robberies

Surveillance photo of Walgreens robbery suspect. (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Police are on the lookout for a suspect they believe may be connected to three Walgreens robberies within 24 hours.

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Walgreens at 2700 Telegraph Road was robbed. The suspect walked around the business before approaching the clerk with merchandise and demanding money once the cash drawer was open.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximate 40 years old, with an average height and a medium build. He was wearing a maroon t-shift with an eagle outstretched on the front, dark jean shorts, a white hat and black rimmed glasses.

During an investigation, officers learned two additional Walgreen stores were robbed in the previous 24 hours by a suspect who matched the same physical description and robbed the store in the same manner.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Officer Michael Moore at the South County Precinct at (314) 615-0162.

