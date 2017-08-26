Suspects ID'd in Sunset Hills police pursuit

One of the patrol cars shot at during the pursuit. (Photo: KSDK)

SUNSET HILLS, MO. - South St. Louis County police officers were involved in an early-morning car chase Saturday following an attempted traffic stop.

According to a press release issued by the Sunset Hills Police Department, an officer had attempted to pull over a car for a felony associated with the vehicle plates. The female driver of the vehicle fled the scene and struck a Sunset Hills patrol car. The male passenger then fired shots towards the pursuing officers as they neared Jefferson Avenue in south St. Louis. One of the rounds struck the windshield of a patrol car, but the officer was not hit by the bullet.

As the pursuit continued, the suspects ran a red light and struck another vehicle. The passenger then raised his firearm and aimed it towards one of the responding officers. The officer fired back through the window. No one was hit by the gunshot. The suspects continued driving until the driver lost control on Loughborough Drive and Loughborough Avenue.

The suspects were identified as 49-year-old Cassandra L. Williams and 41-year-old Christopher M. Keown. The driver, Williams, was charged with resisting and interfering with a felony arrest and was given a $200,000 bond. Keown was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting and interfering with a felony arrest. He was given a $500,000 bond.

Both suspects carry prior felony convictions. No officers or bystanders were injured in the ordeal.

© 2017 KSDK-TV