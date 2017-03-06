thief stealing shopping bag from the car (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police in Seansea, Illinois, activated a "code red" Monday in response to a rash of overnight car burglaries in the area.

According to a post on the Swansea Police Department, at least 10 cars were burglarized and another was stolen in the area of Melvin Price Memorial Park and areas to the south and west. Police said the incidents happened between 7 p.m. Sunday and early Monday morning.

Police said most of the cars impacted were unlocked.

In response to the burglaries, police are asking residents to lock their cars.

