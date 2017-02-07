Teacher charged with sexual contact with student for 2011 incident

According to charging documents from the St. Louis County Circuit Court, Conye Ausar, 45, was charged by the Overland Police Department and arrested Tuesday in connection with a 2011 incident at Ritenour High School. (Photo: Overland Police Department, Custom)

A teacher working for the Ritenour school district was charged this week with sexual contact with a student in connection with a 2011 incident at Ritenour High School.

According to charging documents from the St. Louis County Circuit Court, Conye Ausar, 45, was charged by the Overland Police Department and arrested Tuesday.

Police said Ausar knowingly had sexual contact with a female Ritenour High School student in the wrestling room of the high school in November of 2011 while he was serving as the school's wrestling coach.

A message from Superintendent Dr. Chris Killbride said Ausar was put on leave on Jan. 25 after the school was made aware of the alleged inappropriate contact. The school passed the information on to Overland police who charged Ausar on Tuesday.

The message said he was also a teacher at Ritenour Middle School.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

