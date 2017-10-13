Teen arrested for 6 separate burglary incidents

ST. LOUIS - A teenager connected to numerous smash-and-grab burglaries along Kingshighway and south St. Louis overnight was arrested Friday, and another is on the run.

The two suspects, a 15-year-old boy, and another boy believed to be near the same age, first targeted the McDonald's on the 4600 block of S. Kingshighway. Around 1:30 a.m., McDonald's employees reported the drive-through window had been forced open, and both the cash register and a safe had been tampered with. It was believed the two teenagers failed to open the cash registers and fled the scene.

Officers then responded to an alarm sounding at the Big Lots on the 4900 block of S. Kingshighway around an hour later at 2:30 a.m. The two suspects broke glass in an attempt to gain entry but were unsuccessful.

Forty minutes later, a passerby on the 4500 block of S. Kingshighway reported the sound of broken glass at the Metro PCS store. Police discovered the front window had been broken and the cash register stolen, along with several pairs of headphones. The cash register was later discovered abandoned in the 4900 block of Devonshire.

Police spotted the two suspects running away from Macklind Avenue Deli in the 4700 block of Macklind, and one of the teenagers was placed into custody. The 15-year-old was handed over to the custody of juvenile authorities.

The other teenager managed to escape on foot and remains at large.

Two additional businesses, Russel's on Macklind and Lola Jean's Pizza, were also burglarized by the same suspects.

