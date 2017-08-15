Teen found guilty of manslaughter after fatal punch

CLINTON COUNTY, ILL. - A 17-year-old from Clinton County has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for throwing a punch that killed 18-year-old Jacob Arter back in April, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Arter was killed after a fight broke out April 23 at a rural clubhouse where high school and college students were throwing a party. He was a student at Breese Central Community High School.
The 17-year-old, who is not being identified because he is a minor, will remain on house arrest until his sentencing, which is scheduled for October 5.
After sentencing, he can only be held in a juvenile detention center until age 21 under Illinois law.
