Teen found guilty of manslaughter after fatal punch

18-year-old Jacob Arter (Photo: Custom)

CLINTON COUNTY, ILL. - A 17-year-old from Clinton County has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for throwing a punch that killed 18-year-old Jacob Arter back in April, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Arter was killed after a fight broke out April 23 at a rural clubhouse where high school and college students were throwing a party. He was a student at Breese Central Community High School.

The 17-year-old, who is not being identified because he is a minor, will remain on house arrest until his sentencing, which is scheduled for October 5.

After sentencing, he can only be held in a juvenile detention center until age 21 under Illinois law.

