Teen in critical condition after double shooting in Spanish Lake

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – A man was found dead and a 14-year-old boy was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a double shooting in Spanish Lake early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers from the St. Louis County Police Department North County Precinct responded to a home on the 1500 block of Farmview Drive around 1:45 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 37-year-old man dead inside the home suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

A 14-year-old also suffered at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

