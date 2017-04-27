Teen shot while walking to bus stop

Scene where teen was shot walking to the bus stop. (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - An 18-year-old was shot around 6 a.m. Thursday while he was walking to a bus stop in north St. Louis County.

According to a police report, while the teen was walking in the 3600 block of Oakdale Avenue, a small, silver SUV with tinted windows pulled up to him. One of the three male suspects in the SUV showed the victim a gun and demanded property from him. The victim dropped his backpack and tried to run away.

As the victim was running away, the suspect shot him in the torso, then the SUV drove away.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect description is available at this time. Police say the suspects had no known relationship with the victim.

An investigation is being conducted by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

© 2017 KSDK-TV