Teenage female killed in Tuesday night shooting

Police are investigating after a teenage female was shot and killed Tuesday night.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the 6000 block of Thekla Avenue in north St. Louis.

When police arrived on the scene, the victim was not conscious or breathing. She was declared dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

