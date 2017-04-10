Teenager shot in leg outside elementary school in south St. Louis

File photo. (Photo: KSDK-TV)

A teenager was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a shooting outside a south St. Louis elementary school.

It happened a little after 4 p.m. outside at Froebel Elementary. Police said a 16-year-old was shot in the leg. The victim was not a student at the school.

BREAKING: a 16 year old has been shot outside Froebel Elementary in south city. @SLPS_INFO holding students til scene clears @ksdknews — Jacob Long (@JacobLong_KSDK) April 10, 2017

School officials tell us the shooting stemmed from an altercation over the weekend, that carried into Monday.

We're told one person is in custody.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

