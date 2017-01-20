Teens accused of Belleville carjacking

File photo. (Photo: KSDK-TV)

BELLEVILLE, ILL. - Belleville Police have made an arrest in connection with an armed carjacking at the Memorial Hospital MetroLink station parking lot.

The victim told police he was sitting in his car around 9:00 last night when two teens approached and ordered him out of the vehicle at gunpoint. He complied, and the two drove off.

Police later spotted the stolen car in Cahokia and took two 15-year-old boys into custody. They also recovered a handgun.

(© 2017 KSDK)