Tennessee man arrested, charged with kidnapping in Cahokia

CAHOKIA, ILL. - A Tennessee man was taken into custody Tuesday after police said he kidnapped a man from Cahokia and held him against his will in an RV.

Cahokia police said Kevin S. Brown, a 53-year-old Tennessee man, brought a RV to a Cahokia business and told employees it was having mechanical issues. He convinced an employee to take a ride with him, then held the man against his will using a gun.

Police, who had been tipped off that Brown may attempt a kidnapping, arrived a the business a short time later. Employees told police Brown and the victim were out on a test drive.

Brown fired a shot at the victim, but missed. The victim was able to get away before police tracked down the RV, which had traveled into an unincorporated part of Dupo. A short pursuit brought the RV back into Cahokia, where Brown was taken into custody without issue.

The victim — who was not injured — was located after calling 911.

Brown was charged with seven counts; kidnapping, aggravated discharge of a firearm, driving under the influence, solicitation of kidnapping, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful restraint and reckless discharge of a firearm. His bond was set at $300,000.

