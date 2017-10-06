'The Media Guy' charged in child porn case

Thomas Guy is facing charges in a child porn case. (Photo: Custom)

BALLWIN, MO. - A man who makes a living by giving speeches at local schools is now facing charges in a child pornography case.

Police say 58-year-old Thomas Guy of Ballwin had thousands of images of child pornography on three different computer devices. Local police were alerted about the illegal activity by Yahoo, then found the images when they executed a search warrant.

He's been charged with one count of first-degree promoting child pornography and three counts of second-degree possession of child pornography.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, Guy owns "The Media Guy", a company where he visits local schools to talk to them about bullying. However, McGuire says detectives don't believe he has victimized any children at the schools.

Guy is being held on a $100,000 cash only bond.

