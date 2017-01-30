Thieves loot family-owned jewelry store

Hudson Jewelers door covered with plywood. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

Thousands of dollars worth of jewelry was taken from a family owned store in Granite City in a smash-and-grab robbery Saturday morning.

Police said it looked like the robbers smashed the front door of Hudson Jewelers at around 4:30 Saturday morning. It was devastating blow to John Hudson, the president of the family owned business.

"It's just a shame when a family owned small business does get attacked like this," he said. "It's just a real shame."

Thousands of dollars worth of jewelry was stolen, leaving a mess of shattered glass behind. Hudson said the crime appeared to be carried out by three masked men.

This is the store's 75th year in business, and now the staff will spend some of it recovering from this crime.

"We just couldn't believe it, because our customers here are are wonderful," Hudson said. "They come from about an hour each direction and around St. Louis."

This is not the first time the family owned business has been burglarized. Surveillance video captured a smash and grab burglary at its Edwardsville location last January. A 19 year old was arrested in the case.

Hudson just hopes someone is also arrested for this latest burglary.

"It looks like they got away with watches, rings, necklaces an did a lot of damage inside regarding showcases, smashing everything they could," he said.

There is surveillance video of the granite city burglary, but police aren't releasing it at this time.

