Third suspect charged in 2015 murder

Dominique Williams has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2015 killing of Markus Jones.

A third suspect has been charged in a 2015 north St. Louis murder.

Markus Jones, 20, was fatally shot in the 3100 block of Goodfellow on May 12, 2015.

Last year, two men were charged with murder and robbery in connection to the crime.

A third suspect, 20-year-old Dominique Williams, has now been charged with second-degree murder and receiving stolen property. She's being held on a $500,000 bond.

Photos: 2017 STL area mug shots

© 2017 KSDK-TV