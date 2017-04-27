Town and County police searching for credit card cloning suspect

Recognize this person? Call the Town and Country Police Department. (Photo: Town and Country Police, Custom)

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO. - Police in Town and Country are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect accused of using cloned credit cards.

According to police, the suspect created the cloned cards after using a skimmer to steal victims' card information.

The suspect has hit several communities in the St. Louis metro area and uses the cloned cards to withdraw cash from ATMs. He was captured on camera using a cloned card at the Woods Mill Schnucks.

If you recognize this person, please contact Detective Ronnie Nicoletti with the Town and Country Police Department at 314-568-2103.

