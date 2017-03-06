KSDK
Troy, Mo. man charged with statutory rape

KSDK Staff , KSDK 4:47 PM. CST March 06, 2017

TROY, MO. - A Troy, Mo. man being held on $100,000 bond in a child sex case.

Police say 37-year-old John Stover admitted to having sex with a girl he knew was younger than 14. He's also accused of giving her drugs and alcohol.

Stover is charged with two counts of statutory rape, and has been forbidden to have contact with anyone under the age of 17.

