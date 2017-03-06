Troy, Mo. man charged with statutory rape

John Lance Stover, 37, is accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a victim under age 14. He's been charged with two felony counts of first-degree statutory rape. (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

TROY, MO. - A Troy, Mo. man being held on $100,000 bond in a child sex case.

Police say 37-year-old John Stover admitted to having sex with a girl he knew was younger than 14. He's also accused of giving her drugs and alcohol.

Stover is charged with two counts of statutory rape, and has been forbidden to have contact with anyone under the age of 17.

