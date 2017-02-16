Truck driver killed after argument at gas station

File photo. (Photo: KSDK-TV)

PACIFIC, MO. - Pacific Police said an argument between two truckers ended with a man's death Wednesday.

Pacific police responded to a shots fired call at the Pilot Travel Center on Thornton Road late Wednesday morning.

They say two truckers got in an argument which turned physical.

One of the men shot the other who later died at the hospital.

Police said one man is in custody for questioning though it's unclear if that person will face charges.

(© 2017 KSDK)