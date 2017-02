Police arrested two 14-year-olds in connection with a shooting in Fairview Heights Tuesday.

It happened at Longacre Ponds Apartments, near Route 159 and Lincoln Trail.

Police said two 14-year-olds were buying drugs, when they shot the dealer.

They then pulled him out of the car to search and rob him.

He's hospitalized in critical, but stable, condition.

