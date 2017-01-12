Two arrested in armed robbery of state rep-elect

Tavion Regans and Maurice Greens are facing charges for robbing a recently elected state represenative at gunpoint and stealing his car. (Photo: SLMPD)

ST. LOUIS - Two men are now facing charges for the armed robbery of a recently-elected state representative.

Bruce Franks Jr. was robbed at gunpoint last month outside the Schlafly Tap Room. He was talking on his cell phone in his car when two mean opened his driver's side door and pointed a handgun at him. The two men drove away with his car, which also had a handgun and two cell phones inside.

Franks' car was recovered by the Ferguson Police Department on December 20.

Last week, charges were issued against two men in connection with the robbery.

Tavion Regans, 20, was charged on January 8 with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Police say he was already in custody after being charged with a separate carjacking on Christmas Day.

Maurice Green, 20, was arrested on January 7 on charges of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Both men are being held on an $80,000 cash-only bond.

Photos: 2017 STL area mug shots

(© 2017 KSDK)