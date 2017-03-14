Two charged in connection with Denny's shooting

Davontay Vastine(L) and Monika Williams(R) were charged in connection with the robbery of a 66-year-old woman on the parking lot of a Denny's in Fenton. (Photo: St. Louis County PD, Custom)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Charges were announced Tuesday against two people in connection with last November's robbery and shooting in the parking lot of a Fenton Denny's.

Prosecutors said 23-year-old Davontay Vastine shot a woman when she refused to give him her purse. The 66-year-old victim survived but was seriously injured.

Police said 25-year-old Monika Williams used the victim's credit card shortly after the crime.

Vastine was charged with first-degree robbery and assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Williams was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and robbery, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of fradulent use of a credit or debit device. Both are being held on $250,000, cash-only bonds.

Investigators believe the two may have tried to rob other people in the Fenton-West County area in early November. Anyone with more information is asked to call the lead investigator at (314) 615-8694.

