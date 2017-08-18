Two Florida officers killed during shooting Friday night

KISSIMMEE, FL. - Two police officers are dead following a shooting in Kissimmee, Florida Friday night.
Investigators say the shooting happened in the area of Palmway and Cypress around 8:30 p.m. central time.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.
Authorities have not released the names of the officers.
There is no information about a suspect at this time.
