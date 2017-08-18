KSDK
Close

Two Florida officers killed during shooting Friday night

There is no information about a suspect at this time.

NBC News , KSDK 10:50 PM. CDT August 18, 2017

KISSIMMEE, FL. - Two police officers are dead following a shooting in Kissimmee, Florida Friday night.

Investigators say the shooting happened in the area of Palmway and Cypress around 8:30 p.m. central time.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

Authorities have not released the names of the officers.

There is no information about a suspect at this time.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories