Two Florida officers killed during shooting Friday night

KISSIMMEE, FL. - Two police officers are dead following a shooting in Kissimmee, Florida Friday night.



Investigators say the shooting happened in the area of Palmway and Cypress around 8:30 p.m. central time.



The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.



Authorities have not released the names of the officers.



There is no information about a suspect at this time.

