Two in custody after armed robbery, shooting near E STL MetroLink

Gun with bullets (Photo: KSDK)

EAST ST. LOUIS, ILL. - Police have taken two persons of interest into custody in connection with an armed robbery and shooting near a MetroLink station in East St. Louis.

According to a press release from from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, deputies discovers one man who was shot and another who was robbed when they responded to the Emerson Park MetroLink station late Monday night.

After talking with the victims, police found the man was robbed in an apartment near the station. After being robbed, he ran to the station to find a police officer, but the men followed him. A man who was getting of the train began walking away from the robbery suspects when he was shot.

The suspects ran off before police arrived, but police were working with MetroLink officials to get security video.

The man who was shot was treated for his injury and was expected to be released from the hospital.

(© 2017 KSDK)