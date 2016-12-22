Police: Three in custody after firing shots at officers in south St. Louis

Police near the scene of where officer were shot at Thursday evening in south St. Louis. This photo was taken near the intersection of Park and Ohio Avenues. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

Police took three suspects into custody Thursday evening after they said the men fired shots at officers in South St. Louis.

Police said Special Operations Detectives were shot at — but not hit — at around 7:25. They said the shots were fired at Jefferson Avenue near Caroline Street in south St. Louis before a white, four-door Lexus fled the scene West on Interstate 44.

Police began their pursuit near I-44 and Berry Road, eventually leading them to I-270 and I-64 before the suspects were eventually caught on the 12000 block of North Forty Road.

This story will be update when more information becomes available.