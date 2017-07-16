Two killed in separate Sunday shootings

Police on the scene of a fatal shooting along Highland Avenue in St. Louis Sunday afternoon. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Homicide detectives are investigating a pair of fatal shootings in St. Louis Sunday.

The shootings happened just a few miles apart in a nine-hour span on Sunday.

The first shooting happened just before 4 a.m. near the intersection of Clara Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The second shooting was on the 4700 block of Highland Avenue. Police were called to the scene a little before 1 p.m., where they found a man shot in the head. He was pronounced dead later in the day.

Both investigations are ongoing.

