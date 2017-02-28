KSDK
Two Mizzou students arrested for anti-Semitic messages

Sam Clancy, KSDK 4:13 PM. CST February 28, 2017

Two students at the University of Missouri were arrested Monday for harassing a community member, a letter from the interim chancellor said Tuesday.

According to the letter, the two students could face expulsion from the university for the harassment. The case is in the hands of the Boone County Prosecutor's Office.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 

(© 2017 KSDK)


