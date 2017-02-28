Two Mizzou students arrested for anti-Semitic messages

Two students at the University of Missouri were arrested Monday for harassing a community member, a letter from the interim chancellor said Tuesday.
According to the letter, the two students could face expulsion from the university for the harassment. The case is in the hands of the Boone County Prosecutor's Office.
In an email, @Mizzou Interim Chancellor Foley says MU police arrested two students for harassing someone with anti-semitic messages pic.twitter.com/3lmdnCPfeQ— Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) February 28, 2017
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
