Two teens injured in separate Monday night shootings

ST. LOUIS - Two teens were shot in separate shootings in the St. Louis area Monday night, the St. Louis City and County Police Departments said.

The first shooting happened at around 5:30. Police responded to a call for shots fired on the 4000 block of Union Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy shot once in the back. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The second shooting happened at around the same time in north St. Louis County. Police responded to a shooting call on the 3000 block of Glade Avenue in Jennings, where they found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police did not provide information on his condition.

