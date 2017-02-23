University City to crack down on hate crimes

University City Police Department building. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO. - Just days after vandals damaged nearly 200 headstones at a historic Jewish cemetery, University City leaders appear poised to tackle the issue of hate crimes.

On Monday, the city council is expected to vote on new legislation that would create a hate crime database similar to the one Missouri uses for registered sex offenders.

“The political climate that we have, we really have to step up our game, update our laws and provide these protections,” said Ward 3 Alderman Rod Jennings, the bill’s sponsor.

Jennings said he got the idea for the proposal after talking with leaders from other U.S. cities who have similar legislation on the books. He said he’s been working on it since November, long before the cemetery vandalism.

He said the intended purpose is to arm citizens and visitors to the city with information.

“If we have someone who moves into our community who has committed a hate crime, they should be in a registry so we know if they’re close to our schools and churches,” he explained.

Jennings said people would have to be arrested and convicted on hate crime charges to be included in the database.

And while he admitted hate crime convictions can be difficult to achieve for prosecutors, he said there’s too much at stake to sit on the sidelines.

“There’s been other incidents of church burnings and swastikas in the ST. Louis area, but none here in my community. So I wanted to have this, send a message early that we won’t tolerate this in University City,” Jennings said.

The vandalism at the Chesed Shel Emeth cemetery has not officially been labeled a hate crime by police.

But those in the St. Louis Jewish community believe it is part of a scary new reality for them and other minority groups.

“What does that mean for the Jewish community? What does that mean for the Muslim community? The Hispanic community? The immigrant community? There are so many communities who are scared right now,” said Rori Picker Neiss, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council.

The mother of three said she’s never personally felt threatened living in University City, but following a wave of bomb threats against Jewish Community Centers across the country, she knows how quickly things can escalate.

“All you need is one person to say this is a good idea and take it into their own hands. So we’re constantly aware of that vulnerability,” she said.

Picker Neiss applauded University City for taking steps toward offering better protection for minority groups. She believes it’ll send a powerful message that make people feel more safe.

She said, “That’s where I find a lot of hope. That’s where we’re seeing a profound shift from Jews being victimized to a city saying no, we won’t stand for it.”

University City is also set to vote on a bill that would designate it at as an official “Welcoming City” for illegal immigrants and refugees.

Jennings said it’s a proclamation that’s similar to becoming a “Sanctuary City,” but he said the city was worried about losing federal funding under the Trump administration. That’s why he said they’re using the world “welcoming” instead.

The term “Sanctuary City” generally applies to cities that do not provide an municipal resources toward enforcing federal immigration laws.

(© 2017 KSDK)