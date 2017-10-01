Vandals 'running amok' in south St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS - Vandals are causing problems in a south St. Louis neighborhood. Surveillance video recorded September 19th on Itaska street in the Dutchtown neighborhood shows a group of people run across the tops of cars and damage the hood of one.

Neighbors and police say this is one of many similar instances of vandalism in the area since early August. Victims have filed police reports and the vandalism was the main topic of conversation at a recent neighborhood meeting.

“There are a lot of people in the meeting that had similar damage, the vandals actually hitting cars with pipes or bats or something and more stories of other people's cars being walked on,” said Elizabeth Hochberg, one of the vandalism victims.

Police say the investigation into the vandalism is ongoing. If you have any information about the crimes, call St. Louis Police.

