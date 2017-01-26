KSDK
Victim of Bellefontaine Neighbors murder-suicide identified

The homeowner's name hasn't been released.

7:54 PM. CST January 26, 2017

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, MO. - Police provided new information Thursday about an apparent-murder suicide in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

It happened around 10 Wednesday night at a home on Shepley Drive. Police say the homeowner got into an argument with his caretaker and shot the caretaker's boyfriend, before shooting himself.

The boyfriend has been identified as 31-year-old Adrian Settles. The homeowner's name is not being released.

