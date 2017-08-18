Victim of hit and run crash out of hospital; reward for the suspect increased to $30,000

Photo Courtesy of Doug Hindle (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis, MO. -- The wife of a construction worker seriously injured in a hit and run makes a plea to the community for help. Her husband is now out of the hospital. But police still haven't caught the driver who hit him three months ago.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police say that so far they haven’t been able to pinpoint any suspects. But thanks to three local labor unions, the reward is now up to $30,000 for any information that leads to a conviction.

"He wants to walk into his home,” said Kathy Hindle, the wife of Doug Hindle.

“He doesn't want to be wheeled in. He wants to come in just as he left that night before work,” Hindle said. Her husband, Doug, is now regaining his strength at the Rehabilitation Institute of St. Louis.



“He's come a long way from knocking on heaven's door to actually breathing and, you know, talking and remembers everybody,” Hindle explained.



In May, Doug was working on a pavement project at the intersection of Heege Road and New Hampshire in St. Louis County. Police said a driver in a late model GMC or Chevy white pick-up truck hit Hindle and then drove off.

"That's all I want, is for that person to say ‘I did it and I'm sorry,’" said Hindle.

Hindle’s union of 25 years, Labors Local 110, is offering a $25,000 reward. Two other labor unions, 660 in St. Charles and 42 in Downtown St. Louis, are pitching in a combined $5,000.



“When one of their own is injured and hurt like this, they not only take care of the laborer himself, they take the family, as well,” Hindle said of Doug’s union.

Hindle said she wants to prevent this from happening to any other family – And to help her husband fulfill his ultimate goal.



“Eventually, that man said to me, ‘I want my life back,’” Hindle explained.

“I want to walk into my home and that's our goal."

If you have any information about the case, you’re asked to call St. Louis County Police or Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS

