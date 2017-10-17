VIDEO: 2 gunmen open fire from moving car in STL neighborhood

ST. LOUIS - Surveillance video shows two gunmen open fire from a moving car in one St. Louis neighborhood early Friday evening. The suspects are still on the loose.

The footage shows in what appears to be two males, one with an automatic weapon, shooting at another car on Loughborough Avenue and Salzburger Avenue in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood around 6:30 p.m. At one point, you can see bullets ricocheting off of the ground.

Police said there were no injuries reported and an investigation is on going.

The video was captured by one of the residents. 5 On Your Side talked with him, only if he remained anonymous. He feared the gunmen would retaliate. The man said his neighborhood is great and this never happens.

"You feel safe to walk around this neighborhood at night," he said.

He said the most he hears around the neighborhood is cars driving by. It's always quiet, he said.



"This is not the kind of neighborhood known for gun violence."

He called the shooting one of the craziest things he's ever seen since he put his cameras up.

"This is kind of one of those scenarios where you are just a little shocked that it happens on your street," he said.



He's amazed no one was hit during the gunfire, especially after bullets were ricocheting off the ground.



"A lady was sitting across the street and we had a guy and his 3-year-old girl [out there]."



Another man, who also did not wanted to be identified, has lived in the neighborhood for 19 years.



He didn't see the video until 5 On your Side showed him.



"Is that an Uzi?” he asked, confused. “I mean, I’m sorry, I thought that was something you only see in movies,” he said.

He also said the neighborhood has been mostly quiet since he’s lived there.

“It’s just nice to know nobody was targeted directly that live here,” said the man whose cameras captured the shooting. “It was just a random act of violence and it just so happened to be caught on this camera.”

A police report offered no clues into who the suspects are. Police said the description of the vehicle was a silver SUV.

© 2017 KSDK-TV