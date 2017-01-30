WashU administrator faces child porn charges

File photo. (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - An administrator from Washington University has been federally indicted on child porn charges.

According to the indictment, 67-year-old Justin Carroll was involved in a group of people who shared child pornography.

Federal investigators say they identified Carroll by tracing IP addresses to computers at his home and the Washington University campus.

Carroll worked as associate vice chancellor for student affairs at the university.

WashU says it is assisting federal law enforcement officials with the investigation. The university also says when it learned of the investigation, it placed Carroll on leave and barred him from contacting anyone from the university, including students. Carroll's letter of resignation was accepted by the university on January 5.

The university says it is also conducting its own independent investigation into potential risk for the university community, although there is currently no reason to believe Carroll had any inappropriate interactions with any students or university staff.

If convicted, Carroll faces up to 20 years in prison and/or fines up to $250,000.

