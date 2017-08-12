WashU investigating armed robbery incident

(Photo: BILL GREENBLATT, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Washington University officials said a student was the victim of an armed robbery early Saturday morning.

According to a press release, a graduate student was crossing the intersection of Forest Park Parkway and Skinker Boulevard around 8:35 a.m. when he spotted a person following behind him. As the student entered the campus near Green Hall, he felt a tug on his backpack and turned around. The suspect who was following him then displayed a handgun and demanded the student's backpack and wallet. They then removed the student's watch.

The suspect left the scene by heading northeast on foot. Using various cameras placed around the campus, investigators tracked the suspect and placed him into custody around 1:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

© 2017 KSDK-TV