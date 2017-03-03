U City Police still looking for public help in cemetery vandalism case

Visitors to the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City on February 21, 2017, check the names on headstones damaged early after vandals toppled nearly 200 stones in the Jewish cemetery. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI (Photo: BILL GREENBLATT, Custom)

The University City Police Department said it has no viable leads into the February case of the vandalism at the Chesed Emeth Cemetery during a press conference Friday.

In the press conference, Captain Fredrick Lemons of the University City Police Department said they are going through every frame of security footage. He said they had no viable leads at the time of the conference, but they are still asking for the public's help.

Lemons said they are interested in talking to Juan Thompson, the man arrested in St. Louis and accused of making threats to Jewish community centers. Lemons said the department reached out to the FBI to try to set up an interview with Thompson.

Lemons also said their department has reached out to other police departments investigating similar crimes, including the Philadelphia Police Department, but have not found a connection.

He said he would not call this a hate crime at this time, but did not rule it out.

Lemons said low lying-fences in residential areas may be where the vandal or vandals entered the cemetery, which would make it difficult to see them on security video.

He said the crime happened some time between 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the University City Police Department at (314) 725-2211 or call CrimeStoppers.

