WATERLOO, ILL. - At least one Santa Claus performer will be sitting out the rest of the holiday season.

Cody Alexander, 26, was arrested this week while in character at Strano and Associates Real Estate in Waterloo.

He was wanted on federal charges for mail theft.

We're told no children were around when he was hauled away in handcuffs.