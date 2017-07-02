West County Center employee carjacked at gunpoint Saturday afternoon

File photo. (Photo: KSDK-TV)

DES PERES, MO. - An investigation is underway after an employee of West County Center was carjacked at gunpoint on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the employee was walking to her car on the third floor of the mall parking garage near Nordstrom when a man with a gun approached her and demanded her keys. The suspect left with the victim’s car. The victim was not injured.

The suspect was described as a black male in his 20s with a thin build, a scruffy beard and short black hair.

The victim’s car was found abandoned on North 22nd Street in St. Louis Saturday night. No one has been arrested.

