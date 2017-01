Police investigating at smash and grab at The Diamond Family. (Photo: KSDK)

Thieves smashed into a jewelry shop in West St. Louis County.

It happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday at "The Diamond Family" on Manchester Road near 141.

The store's owner says the burglars got away with three or four watches.

Police are now watching surveillance video to hopefully help track down the suspects.

