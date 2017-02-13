Wife of murdered KKK leader taken into custody

Frank Ancona, "imperial wizard" of a Ku Klux Klan group, was found murdered on a Missouri river bank. (Photo: Custom)

The wife of a murdered Ku Klux Klan leader has been taken into police custody.

Frank Ancona, 51, a self-identified "imperial wizard" of a Ku Klux Klan group, was found dead on a Missouri river bank on Saturday. He had been fatally shot in the head.

Monday, his wife, Malissa Ancona was taken into police custody in St. Francois County in relation to the murder. She has not yet been charged with any crimes.

Leadwood Police Chief William Dickey told the Park Hills Daily Journal that Ancona was last seen by his wife on Wednesday morning. Dickey said Malissa said her husband told her he was driving across state lines to deliver a part for work.

The Daily Journal reported that Malissa told authorities her husband packed a bag and said he wanted a divorce when he returned from his work trip. The day he left, she placed an ad on Facebook seeking a roommate to help her with rent, the Daily Journal reported.

Dickey told the Daily Journal that officers found a safe that looked like someone had used a crowbar to beat the side out of it and that all of Franks firearms were missing from the home.

Ancona, of Leadwood, Mo., is identified as the “Imperial Wizard” for a group called the “Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.” In a photo on the group's website, Ancona is wearing a white hood and standing in front of a burning cross.

USA TODAY's Mary Bowerman contributed to this report.

