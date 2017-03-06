Woman attacked in popular St. Louis bar district

St. Louis Metropolitan Police (Photo: KSDK)

Police are investigating after a woman was attacked Sunday night in a popular bar district.

It happened in The Grove, around 11:30 p.m. on the 4100 block of Manchester Avenue. Police say a 26-year old woman was in a rear parking lot when a man approached her with a gun.

It’s not clear what the suspect wanted from the victim, but the two began to struggle and the gun discharged. Police say the suspect then struck the victim in the face with the gun.

The victim ran away to a nearby business.

Police and EMS responded to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

