Woman carjacked at north county QuikTrip

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A woman was carjacked at a north county QuikTrip early Thursday morning.
It happened at the QuikTrip at 2791 Dunn Road around 3:42 a.m.
According to police, the woman was approached by two men who threatened her with a knife, then demanded her car and personal property.
Her car was later found unoccupied in the City of St. Louis.
Police have not released any suspect information. An investigation is ongoing.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs