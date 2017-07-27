Woman carjacked at north county QuikTrip

QuikTrip at 2791 Dunn Road. (Photo: Google Maps, Custom)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A woman was carjacked at a north county QuikTrip early Thursday morning.

It happened at the QuikTrip at 2791 Dunn Road around 3:42 a.m.

According to police, the woman was approached by two men who threatened her with a knife, then demanded her car and personal property.

Her car was later found unoccupied in the City of St. Louis.

Police have not released any suspect information. An investigation is ongoing.

